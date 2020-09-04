Unified Government gives new guidelines for fall sports, activities in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department released updated guidelines on Friday for schools regarding cohorting students who engage in group activities outside of Wyandotte County.

A “cohort” is a group of students and a limited number of faculty/staff who remain together for classroom instruction and school activities, without interacting with other students, teachers, and staff members.

The health department says students should stay in one cohort throughout the fall semester to lower the risk of potential spread should an outbreak occur. They suggest that students on a sports team or in the same activity group stick together for classroom instruction. Any students who participate in activities outside of the county are strongly urged to learn remotely.

Any student who participates in a club activity or non-school sponsored event that’s restricted in Wyandotte County is also encouraged to learn remotely.

Students can return to a regular learning cohort once after their season has ended, and 14 days pass following their last practice or game.

“Our top priority in Wyandotte County is to allow our children to learn safely in an in-person environment,” Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Medical Officer with the Unified Government, stated in a release.

“But we recognize that some parents want to allow their student-athletes to continue to compete outside of Wyandotte County. Today’s recommendations are our best effort to maintain safe in-person learning for the majority of students, while also creating a pathway for student-athletes to continue with both their education and their athletic pursuits.”

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment this week reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Wednesday. Kansas now has 43,490 cases, including 15 sports clusters responsible for causing 119 cases.

On August 24, KDHE reported 34 cases statewide in the 0-9 year old age group, and 79 new cases statewide in the 10-17 age group. KDHE data showed at that time the 10 to 17-year-old age group in Wyandotte County was testing positive at 18.1%, significantly higher than Johnson County, where 10 to 17-year-olds were testing positive at a rate of 6.81%.

Several cases of COVID-19 in children have been traced to participation in youth sports.

“KDHE has tracked 10 COVID-19 clusters in Kansas that were related to youth sports this summer, including one current cluster of five people associated with a Kansas City, Kansas volleyball team,” Dr. Erin Corriveau, Deputy Medical Officer with the Unified Government, stated in a release.

“We recognize that student-athletes want to play and compete, and their parents want that for them. We feel that if this new guidance is followed by schools and student-athletes who are competing outside of Wyandotte County, we can further ensure a safe in-person learning environment for all children within Wyandotte County schools.”

Health leaders stress limiting social interaction wherever possible, maintaining six feet of social distancing, and to wear a mask at all times when in public.

COVID-19 testing is available at multiple community locations, click here to find sites and schedules.