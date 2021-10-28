Unified Government gives property owners more time to settle delinquent tax bills

KANAS CITY, Kan. — Leaders in Kansas City, Kansas, and the Unified Government postponed Thursday’s tax delinquency sale. Commissioners approved the decision during a meeting Wednesday evening. They also decided to postpone the tax sale that was scheduled for January 2022.

That means the Unified Government’s next tax sale is scheduled to take place April 28, 2022.

According to the county, there were originally 707 properties on the list to be sold Thursday. As of Wednesday afternoon just 186 properties remained on the list. The owners of the other 521 properties paid delinquent tax bills.

Commissioners hope that by delaying the sale until April, even more owners behind on taxes will be able to make arrangements to pay and become current on their property tax bills.

To end up on the tax sale list, owners must be at least a year behind on paying their property taxes. For residential properties that stretches out to three years. Additional information about the tax sale is available through Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government said it encourages anyone with delinquent taxes to contact Delinquent Real Estate at 913-573-2817 with questions or to make a payment.