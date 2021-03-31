Unified Government launches online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system for all of Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government made it easier than ever to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Wyandotte County.

The Unified Government Public Health Department launched an online scheduling system Wednesday morning. It’s available for anyone who lives in the county and is age 16 and older.

Go to WyCoVaccines.org to make your appointment.

Wyandotte county also offers walk-in vaccinations without an appointment at three locations across the county

East location: The Armory, 100 S. 20th St., Kansas City, Kan.

Central location: Former Kmart, 7836 State Ave., Kansas City, Kan.

West location: Former Best Buy, 10500 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, Kan.

The clinics at the three locations are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.