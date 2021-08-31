Unified Government mayor candidates Alvey, Garner face off in first debate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The candidates for mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, are facing off in their first debate Tuesday.

Incumbent David Alvey and challenger Tyrone Garner are both vying for votes in the Nov. 2 general election. The two garnered the most votes in the August primary out of five candidates.

The first debate, hosted by the KCK Chamber of Commerce, will feature events beginning at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Hall in KCK; it’s free and open to the public, but capacity will be limited. FOX4 will also be streaming the event in the video player above beginning at 5 p.m.

“This debate will allow the community a real opportunity to get to know who we are electing and how they plan to lead our community,” said Joab Ortiz, 2021 Chair of the KCK Chamber Board of Directors.

“Our success depends on strong, collaborative and inclusive leaders who understand all of Wyandotte County and we hope this event will give us a chance to understand how each of these men will do just that.”