KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department announced Tuesday that it will be closing its COVID mass vaccination and testing site at the former Kmart building at 7836 State Avenue.

It will be closed effectively on March 30, which will be the last day of testing. The last day for vaccinations at the site will be Friday, March 25.

“The first COVID vaccine dose was administered at the Kmart facility on December 23, 2020,” Chief Medical Officer for the UGPHD said in a statement. “When the Kmart facility first opened, it was one of the only places in the State of Kansas administering COVID vaccinations.”

“Now, however, the vaccines are much more accessible, and Wyandotte County residents have many choices about where to go to get vaccinated or tested throughout the community.”

Where to Get Vaccinated

There are several alternative ways in which Wyandotte County residents can get their free COVID vaccinations and COVID testing, including:

COVID vaccines are available by appointment only for anyone five years and older at the UGPHD department at 619 Ann Avenue in KCK.

Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (913) 573-8855 to make an appointment.

Booster shots for those 12 and older are also available at the UGPHD.

Vaccine hours at the UGPHD will be extended in April. More details will be announced later this month.

Find other COVID vaccination sites at vaccines.gov.

Find additional information at WycoVaccines.org.

Where to Get Tested

For COVID Testing locations please visit wycokck.org/covid-19 and click on “COVID-19 Test Info.”

please visit wycokck.org/covid-19 and click on “COVID-19 Test Info.” Additional testing locations can also be found by visiting coronavirus.kdheks.gov/280/COVID-19-Testing.

Now residents can order two sets of 4 free COVID At-Home test by visiting COVIDTests.gov. Anyone who ordered their first set of tests before March 7, 2022, can now order a second set.

The UGPHD encourages Wyandotte County residents to watch social media for updates on pop-up vaccination and testing events throughout the community by visiting the UGPHD Facebook page and Twitter page @UGHealthDept.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.