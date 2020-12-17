Unified Government to set up vaccination site ahead of anticipated Moderna vaccine arrival

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Unified Government Public Health Department is setting up a vaccination site ahead of the anticipated arrival of the Moderna vaccine.

An FDA panel voted to recommend Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use authorization Thursday. Final approval from the FDA could come within days.

Ahead of the vaccine’s arrival, the Unified Government is setting up a vaccination site at an old K-Mart building at 7836 State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

The site is currently being used for COVID-19 testing. A separate section of the building will be set up specifically for vaccinations.

The Unified Government is also looking into creating two more vaccination sites on the east and west sides of Wyandotte County.

“It’s all hands on deck right now at the Health Department to ensure that we get the vaccination process up and running as smoothly as possible, and prepare to start rolling this out to more members of our community as additional vaccine supplies become available,” said Juliann Van Liew, Director of the Unified Government Public Health Department.

The first vaccine doses will be reserved for Unified Government Public Health Department Employees and EMS staff, including frontline clinical staff and staff members in administrative roles that may be at higher risk of exposure, such as administrative and housekeeping staff.

Healthcare workers including dentists and workers who serve patients with mental, physical and behavioral health needs will be included in this group, as well as paraprofessionals.

In the next phase of the rollout, the vaccines will be available to essential workers, people with preexisting conditions and people over age 65.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment expects that the Unified Government will receive 800 vaccines next week, pending emergency use authorization from the FDA.

You can learn more about Kansas’ COVID-19 vaccination plan here.