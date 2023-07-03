KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station will be Swiftie central this week with multiple events leading up to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” hitting Arrowhead Stadium Friday and Saturday.

The Kansas City landmark is celebrating all week long and it starts Monday.

Here is a list of events that you can go to at Union Station this week:

Monday: Maker Studio in Science City

Kids can make their own friendship bracelets or take home their own Taylor Swift laser printed charm.

Thursday – Saturday: Laser Taylor Swift in the Planetarium

Union station will bring the singers biggest hits to life. Union Station said, If you can’t score tickets to her concert, Laser Taylor Swift is the next best thing.

Friday and Saturday: Union Station (Taylor’s Version)

Union Station will light up purple to welcome all the Swifties visiting the city. The station will be lit purple from sunset to sunrise.