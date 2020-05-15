Union Station sets phased reopening dates for Science City and planetarium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After months of distance learning and working from home, kids and adults alike may be looking for something fun and interactive to do outside of the house.

Union Station announced that they will be reopening Science City and the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium on June 10. This first week, through June 14, will be open only to members. Tickets will be made available to the general public on June 17.

“We’re excited to carefully begin reopening our historic monument and welcoming back our Union Station Members as well as the community,” Union Station president and CEO, George Guastello, said in a statement. “We’ve been planning and preparing for a safe and satisfying guest experience for many weeks and will be fully ready to comply and even exceed guidance from local, county, state and federal sources.”

Guests will experience timed sessions and controlled occupancy, according to the statement. Staff will employ increased cleaning measures. All staff will wear masks, and they will encourage visitors to do the same.

Tickets will only be sold online. Sales start Friday May 22.

Other parts of Union Station will open as it is safe to do so, according to the statement. Restaurants like Pierpont’s and Harvey’s both indicate on their websites that they are open for online orders and carryout.