Union Station to host Kansas City Monarchs fan fest on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Monarchs are returning to Kansas City and in preparation for their upcoming season, they will hold a fan fest at Union Station.
The first 500 fans to show up at the Haverty Family Yards will get a pennant signed by coach Joe Calfapietra.
Monarchs fans will be welcomed with yard games, crafts and inflatables.
Fan fest is rain or shine and starts at 12:00 p.m. and runs through 3:00 p.m.
The Kansas City Monarchs start training camp on Sunday, May 9 and tee off their regular season on May 18 at Legends Field.