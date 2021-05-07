Union Station to host Kansas City Monarchs fan fest on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Monarchs are returning to Kansas City and in preparation for their upcoming season, they will hold a fan fest at Union Station.

The first 500 fans to show up at the Haverty Family Yards will get a pennant signed by coach Joe Calfapietra.

Monarchs fans will be welcomed with yard games, crafts and inflatables.

Fan fest is rain or shine and starts at 12:00 p.m. and runs through 3:00 p.m.

The Kansas City Monarchs start training camp on Sunday, May 9 and tee off their regular season on May 18 at Legends Field.