KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Union Station closed its doors Thursday because of the wintry weather predicted for Kansas City.

That means the landmark’s attractions were also closed for the day, including the Auschwitz Exhibition.

Anyone with tickets to the exhibit should reschedule. If you have not rescheduled your trip yet, Union Station said to watch for an email. The email will provide a link that allows ticketholders to request a new date and time to visit.

Union Station said requests will be handled in the order they are received.

The exhibit will only be in Kansas City through March, 20. Tickets for the exhibit are already sold out, so don’t delay if you hope to reschedule your visit.

