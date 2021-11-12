Union Station’s ‘Auschwitz’ exhibit breaking records, extending stay in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station’s “Auschwitz” exhibit is breaking records in Kansas City.

“Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” opened in June and since then, more than 260,000 tickets have been sold, making it the highest-attended exhibition in Union Station history.

Auschwitz, Germany’s largest concentration camp, was built in 1940. It was a complex of more than 40 camps operated by Nazi Germany where more than 1 million people died.

The Union Station exhibit tells their stories through 21 thematic galleries with 700 original objects and 400 pictures, many of which have never been on display before. It also shares survivor testimony, and soon the story of another survivor will be added.

Sonia Warshawski lives in the Kansas City area now, but when she was just 16 years old, she was at Auschwitz where she watched her mother walk into a gas chamber and then never saw her again.

Now her mom’s scarf will be part of the “Auschwitz” exhibit.

“She’s always felt that she has this obligation as someone who was lucky to survive the Holocaust to be able to tell that story for those who did not survive,” Warshawski’s daughter Regina Kort said.

If you haven’t been to Union Station to see the exhibit yet, there’s some good news. “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” will stick around for a little longer.

Union Station announced Friday the exhibit is extending its stay through March 20, 2022. It was originally set to leave after Jan. 30. At the end of its time here in Kansas City, it will go back to Europe.

You can buy tickets to “Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away” online.

Tickets cost $23.50 for adults, $17.50 for students age 3-21, $19 for seniors age 55 and older, and $15 for Union Station members.