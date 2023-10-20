KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Union Station’s popular walk-through holiday village “Holiday Reflections” is returning soon for its fourth year.

The holiday attraction will run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 1 in Union Station’s Gran Plaza, and organizers plan to make this the “biggest and brightest yet.”

New this year, Holiday Reflections will feature a liquid fireworks indoor water show called “Fountain Forest.” The 4,500-square-foot illuminated fountain puts on a massive show set to holiday songs.

Union Station will also have all of its Grand Plaza windows covered with “12 Days of Christmas”-themed curtains to make the show impressive day or night.

“I’m confident this year, with the spectacular new additions, guests will be in awe at the holiday sights and sounds that fill every corner,” Union Station president and CEO George Guastello said in a release.

Holiday Reflections will also add several new selfie scenes to snap holiday photos, including a new “Kiss Me” wall and a “Lollipop Land.”

Tickets for Holiday Reflections are $7 for weekdays and $10 on weekends. The holiday display will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 through Jan. 1.

And for three nights only, Holiday Reflections will host an after-hours pop-up bar called “Tinsel and ‘Tinis” for adults 21 and older. There will be eight bars inside with themed drinks and more.

“Tinsel and ‘Tinis” is set to run Dec. 15-16 and Dec. 22 from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Tickets are only $15 per person.