Union Station’s ‘Holiday Reflections’ exhibit dazzles guests in first week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City metro are loving Union Station’s new holiday exhibit.

“Holiday Reflections” is a walk-through holiday village inside Union Station’s Grand Plaza, filling the space with lights, trees, massive ornaments and more. Kids can even enjoy a ride on the miniature train, and there’s a train gallery, too. Check out all the fun in the video player above.

It’s so popular, tickets sold out several times during its first week. That’s why Union Station is urging potential guests to buy their tickets in advance. Once tickets are sold out, walk-up admission will be denied.

The number of people allowed inside for each session is capped to limit capacity and make sure there’s room to distance between other guests.

Tickets for Holiday Reflections are $5 each for everyone ages 3 and older and are purchased on a specific day and session. You can book your tickets here.

Union Station is also showing classic holiday/winter movies for $3 on the 5-story “Extreme Screen.” The current feature is “Frozen,” and on Dec. 4, it will begin showing “Elf.”