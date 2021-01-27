Unique 1932 Chiefs-wrapped car catching attention, KC spirit in Raymore

RAYMORE, Mo. — A Raymore couple is attracting attention on the roads for their unique set of wheels.

Dan and Ruth Wilson own a 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe. They wrapped the car to show their passion for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Every time we drive down the highway, people stop. They honk. They are taking pictures,” Dan Wilson said. “It’s the outpouring of love it gives us to see other people enjoy it, and it really makes people come together.”

Wilson said the car was refurbished from the ground-up starting in 2011. The process took 5 years to complete.

The car was freshly wrapped following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win.

“This car actually belongs to my wife. I had a dream the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, and it took me a couple weeks to ask her if I could get the car wrapped if they won the Super Bowl,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he left extra space around the design in case the team wins again.

He also hopes to enter the unique ride into a car show.

“The ’32 Ford is actually the rarest and neatest cars they ever made, and to say, it is unique. It is really unique,” Wilson said.

For now, he said you can catch a glimpse or pose for a picture of the car while he’s out and about in Raymore.