Unique and important exhibit on the Holocaust comes to Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –A unique and important exhibit on the Holocaust is coming to Kansas City.

The world’s largest display of artifacts from Auschwitz will arrive at Union Station next summer.

“Auschwitz is an international symbol of the holocaust,” Jessica Rockhold, Executive Director Midwest Center for Holocaust Education, said. “It represents the peak of efficiency in the Nazi killing process and what they termed the final solution to the Jewish question.”

For the past five years, Union Station officials have worked hard to secure this exhibit for Kansas City, and now it’s become a reality.

It will be only one of two cities in the U.S. to host this powerful history lesson.

“Stories from the past that rightfully reverberate around the world and must be told again and again,” George Guastello, Union Station CEO & President, said.

The exhibit includes 700 original objects and 400 photographs, telling the story of the largest concentration camp in the world.

The Germans built it in 1940, and it quickly became a site of terror and mass genocide.

“The meaning of Auschwitz is important in not only the history coming in but unique for all of us for the future of our civilization of our human history,” Dr. Piotr Cywinski, Auschwitz Museum Director, said.

Over a five-year period, the Germans killed more than one million men, women and children, sending many to the gas chamber.

It’s the largest documented mass murder in human history.

“Stories that will be here in abundance to inspire and empower us to never forget how hate destroys,” Matt Linski, Bank of America President, said.

Out front will sit a train car used to transport the Jews to Auschwitz. Officials say it’s an important story everyone needs to remember, and they hope people from all over the country come here to experience it.

“From that very moment when the exhibition was just a project, they expressed sincere interest in bringing this story to Kansas City,” Luis Ferreiro, Auschwitz Exhibition Director, said.

The Auschwitz exhibit is in New York right now but it will be here at Union Station in June of next year. They will have it for at least the beginning of 2022 so plenty of time to come here and see this powerful exhibit for yourself.