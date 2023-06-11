KANSAS CITY Mo. — A United Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City due to fumes in the cockpit Sunday evening.

The flight departed from St. Louis before and was headed towards Denver before the plane stopped at Kansas City International Airport at 7:12 p.m.

The Kansas City Fire Department Aircraft Rescue responded to the scene along with firefighters not assigned to the airport.

There were 37 passengers aboard who were all given the clear to leave. Nobody was injured and there was no hazardous cargo aboard. The flight was United Airlines 464, according to KCI.

The incident is still under investigation.

