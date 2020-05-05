United Airlines tells staff to take 20 unpaid days off before October and will lay off 30% of them

United has warned some of its staff that the airline will sharply reduce hours and staffing in the months to come.

In a memo that went out to about 11,500 workers, Kate Gebo, United Airlines’ head of human resources, said the company’s management and administrative team could be reduced by 30% in October after funding from the US government’s CARES Act runs out.

In the meantime, the airline is asking these workers to take 20 unpaid days off. Some are being asked to work a four-day work week.

“The reality we are faced with, especially heading into what would normally be our busiest time of year, is daunting to say the least,” Gebo wrote.

It’s the latest in a series of memo from United, including one from its chief operating officer telling workers to consider voluntarily leaving the company and one from its chief pilot warning of furloughs.

Gebo also told workers they should consider leaving the company voluntarily.

“At this point, we’re planning for an M&A population that will be at least 30% smaller than it is today, with some work groups impacted more significantly than others,” she said. “Given the upcoming reductions, I have to ask each of you to seriously consider if choosing a voluntary separation with a robust benefits package might be right for you.”