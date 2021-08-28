United Inner-City Services hosts Job Fair to help schools across the Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United Inner-City Services hosted a job fair on Saturday in hopes of helping the teacher shortage across the metro.

U.I.C.S runs three early childhood centers and partners with four charter schools across the metro. They have over 30 job opening, mainly for teachers. They are also offering a signing bonus.

Although there wasn’t a huge crowd at the fair, organizers say that even a handful of applicants still helps out.

The organization would like to expand their programs, but can’t do it without teachers.

Director of Human Resources Brittany Stewart said they have many positions open.

“Today we are looking for teachers. That’s the majority of our positions,” Stewart said. “Good teachers are hard to find. We are offering 500 dollars sign on bonus and a 100 dollars referral bonus for our employees who bring anyone in. We also have a couple of our administrative positions open like assistant director here at St. Marks Center is an open position. We also have two development positions open. One for director of grants and the other for an individual and corporate giving type position.”

Anyone interest in a teaching job with U.I.C.S can apply online.