University of Central Missouri makes ACT, SAT tests optional for fall 2020 admission

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The University of Central Missouri is making the ACT and SAT optional criteria for admission heading into fall 2020, according to a statement from the school.

The decision would have been implemented in fall 2021. However, it was moved up a year to “alleviate stress and provide flexibility for students” during the coronavirus pandemic, the university stated.

“We have reviewed the national research on standardized testing and understand that the true measure of a student is not some score they received during a four-hour test on a Saturday morning,” Drew Griffin, assistant vice provost for admission and financial aid, said in the statement. “After looking at previous institutional retention data, we have determined that the high school GPA is the best predictor of success for UCM students.”

Students applying to UCM can choose to forego submitting test scores if they have at least a 3.5 GPA in high school. Tests are still required for students interested in the following: Direct Entry Nursing Program; education majors (possible exemption from the MOGEA exam), Honors College, automatic merit scholarships, and NCAA athletics.

UCM is also facing a projected financial burden, like many other universities, due to COVID-19. Officials presenting the 2021 budget estimate a $15 million loss of revenue from state funding.

