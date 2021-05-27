University of Kansas drops mask mandate on campuses

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas no longer requires masks on it’s campuses, unless students or staff ride public transportation or visit campus healthcare facilities.

The change follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Wednesday’s decision from Douglas County commissioners.

The University’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses also moved to Level 2 status for the first time since the pandemic began. That means employees will begin returning to campus, student orientation can be held, and larger events will be scheduled.

KU said it hasn’t had any COVID-19 transmissions within classrooms or research settings. It also said it doesn’t know of any outbreaks linked to university-sponsored events.

In a post from Chancellor Douglas Girod, he encourages individuals who are not vaccinated to continue wearing masks and social distancing, and to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

He said KU will also make it as convenient as possible for students and facility to get a dose. That will include clinics or appointments for students when they’re on campus this fall.

