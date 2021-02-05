University of Kansas Health System, AdventHealth Tampa nurses agree to Super Bowl scrubs wager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas Health System nurses have agreed to a Super Bowl wager with AdventHealth Tampa nurses involving their scrubs.

The two institutions released a YouTube video explaining the wager.

TiScrubs, the only female-run scrub company in Kansas City, is teaming with the health systems to create custom scrubs featuring the faces of the two quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady.

If the Chiefs win, the nurses at AdventHealth Tampa will post photos wearing scrubs with Mahomes’ face on them the next week. If the Buccaneers win, University of Kansas Health System nurses will wear Brady’s face on their scrubs.

In addition, the winning hospital will receive $1,000 worth of scrubs from TiScrubs.