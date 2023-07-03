KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Fourth of July holiday turned dangerous for at least a half-dozen people in the Kansas City metro.

The Burnett Burn Center at the University of Kansas Hospital treated seven patients since Saturday for fireworks-related injuries.

The victims range in age from 15 to 35 years old. The health system said their injuries are from sparklers and mortars, with the majority of the injuries on their hands.

Six of the seven patients were injured severely enough the hospital said they were admitted for treatment.