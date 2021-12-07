University of Kansas pauses COVID vaccine mandate for employees

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Chancellor Doug Girod at the University of Kansas announced that the university will pause the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees, following an injunction from a federal judge in Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Stan Baker, Georgia, issued a national injunction to halt the mandate for federal government contractors and subcontractors.

Girod said the university is about 83% vaccinated and encourages everyone to continue to take health precautions and get vaccinated.

We want to thank all of you who helped KU work toward fulfilling the mandate up to this point. As of today, approximately 83 percent of Lawrence and Edwards campus employees have uploaded documentation confirming they are fully vaccinated. We believe the actual vaccination rate among our employees to be even higher than that. In the meantime, please continue to take steps to protect your health and the health of those around you. If you have not yet been fully vaccinated, we encourage you to do so. If you are eligible for a booster, we encourage you to seek out that opportunity. Vaccines are available at no charge at pharmacies and health clinics across the region. Employees may also explore options near them at vaccines.gov. Portion of letter from Chancellor Doug Girod

The lawsuit was filed by a coalition of seven states, including Kansas, and a group of contractors.

The Biden administration’s mandate was to take effect on Jan. 4, 2022, and would require all business with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations, or have unvaccinated workers get weekly COVID-19 tests.

AdventHealth suspended the vaccine mandate for employees on Dec. 3.