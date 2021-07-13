University of Kansas plans around state law limiting ability to require vaccines

LAWRENCE, Kan. — New student enrollment begins in a little more than a month at the University of Kansas. The first day of the fall semester is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23.

For a second year, KU is busy planning how it will handle students, COVID-19, and campus life.

The biggest difference between this fall and last is that COVID-19 vaccines are available to everyone. With vaccination rates slowing across the country, the university is doing what it can to keep students and staff as safe as possible.

Vaccines will not be required for either students enrolled at KU, or for facility employees. KU said the state limited its ability to require students to be vaccinated. It also prevented the university from requiring students to provide proof of vaccination.

While the state limited what KU can require, it does have the ability to test students.

KU Student Housing will require students living on campus to voluntarily provide proof of vaccination to Watkins Health Services. Students who can’t provide that proof will be required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arriving on campus.

KU said any student, living on or off campus, can voluntarily upload proof of vaccination to Watkins Health Services.

The university planned to provide additional information about the requirements and process closer to the fall semester.

KU said it also plans to hold numerous vaccination opportunities on and off campus later this year.