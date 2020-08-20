University of Kansas reports 89 COVID-19 cases in initial test results

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas says 89 people tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the 2020-21 school year in the first batch of testing results.

The University wrote a letter to students, faculty, and staff to update them on the COVID-19 testing results Thursday morning.

The university said initial results as of Wednesday at 3 p.m revealed the 89 positive tests out of 7,088 entry test results received, for a positivity rate of 1.25%. Of the 89 positive cases, 87 are students and two are faculty and staff.

Most of the cases were students involved in fraternities and sororities, though specific numbers weren’t provided in a news release.

KU plans to post additional updates on its website on the following week.

“This positivity rate is in line with what we’ve expected and prepared for as we began this process in consultation with our Pandemic Medical Advisory Team,” Douglas A. Girod, KU chancellor, stated in a news release.

The university says it conducted testing before starting on-campus activities and classes to identify positive cases early and ensure that they are isolating appropriately away from campus.

It also says it wants to establish baseline levels of positivity rates among campus populations to determine appropriate safety, infection prevention, education, and testing efforts moving forward.

Students, faculty, and staff who plan to be on campus in Lawrence or Overland Park before Sept. 7 are required to get tested. Students living in KU Student Housing will receive testing through the move-in process. There are specific testing instructions for those attending the KU Edwards Campus.