University of Kansas sued over refunds related to COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Two students are suing the University of Kansas for refunds they believe they should have received after classes were moved online and activities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Universities across the country are facing similar lawsuits after they sent students home in March.

Two females from Johnson County, who are not named, filed the lawsuit on May 18. They contend the university is keeping money students should have received — by refusing to refund the cost of campus fees for the time after students left campus and by issuing credits for on-campus dining packages instead of refunds, The Lawrence Journal-World reported.

The lawsuit leaves open the possibility of become a class-action for all 26,000 university students but it’s unclear if other plaintiffs have signed on to the case.

Kansas spokeswoman Erinn Barcomb-Peterson said the university was aware of the lawsuit but would refrain from commenting “until the appropriate time.”

The university has provided refunds in several areas, such as parking, housing and dining, Barcomb-Peterson said.