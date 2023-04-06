JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Researchers from the University of Missouri campuses in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Rolla are headed to the state capitol Thursday.

The visits are part of the University of Missouri System’s Undergraduate Research Day. Around 50 students will showcase their research accomplishments with state lawmakers.

There will be presentations on agriculture, biology, chemistry, education, engineering, health, social services and infrastructure, among other fields.

Undergraduate Research Day is meant to highlight the work of students and faculty who conduct cutting-edge and groundbreaking research.