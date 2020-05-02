University of Missouri to begin implementing financial cuts amid budget shortfall

Jesse Hall and the Columns on the campus of the University of Missouri on November 11, 2005 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri is beginning to implement financial cuts after the coronavirus pandemic left colleges and universities strapped for cash.

UM System President Mun Choi announced the cuts Friday.

They include 49 layoffs, 32 of which are in MU Health Care, voluntary pay cuts for 195 employees and voluntary pay reductions for 390 UM System leaders and administrators.

Additionally, School of Medicine faculty will have a 10% pay reduction for one to three months and School of Medicine staff will take a 10 % pay reduction for three months or a one-week unpaid furlough.

“We are grateful to those who have worked to support the mission of the university. We have the utmost respect for these employees and will provide services, support and transition packages during this difficult time,” Choi said in a statement.

Previously, MU officials had eliminated travel, reduced office expenditures, eliminated raises and promotions and restricted new hiring.

In addition to $17 million in state budget cuts, the UM System has issued refunds to students who are no longer living on campus.