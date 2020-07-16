Unleashed Pet Rescue caring for cat, kittens set on fire

WARNING: This post contains graphic content that may not be upsetting to some viewers.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An area pet rescue is spending thousands of dollars to save a family of cats set on fire.

Danielle Reno with Unleashed Pet Rescue says a cat and her two kittens were found in a trash bag on the side of the road in Sedalia. According to Reno, someone intentionally burned them.

The animals suffered burns to the legs, back, ears nose, mouth and throat.

“It’s one the worst I’ve ever seen,” Reno said. “We’ve gotten dogs that’ve been burned on their backs before or kittens that have been burned by a car motor, but I’ve never seen an entire family intentionally set on fire.”

So far, the animals are stable condition and are eating at the vet, but the bills are extensive – upwards of $6,000.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.