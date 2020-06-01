Unrest replaces peaceful protest Sunday night in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protesters gathered on Sunday at the Country Club Plaza to decry police brutality in local cases and notably in Minneapolis where George Floyd died in police custody last week. With an 8 p.m. curfew in place, Kansas City leaders applauded protesters for their behavior during a briefing around the time the Plaza, Westport, Downtown and Kansas City parks closed to the public.

But as the sun set, tensions rose and the scene at the Plaza looked eerily familiar to the violent Saturday night that preceded it. Some in the crowd lobbed water bottles at officers, who deployed tear gas as they declared an unlawful assembly and began trying to clear the area.

“When people throw bottles and anything else at the police, we’re going to address it. I just said these officers’ families are watching them here. I’m not going to sit here and be a leader on the police department and say just get rocks and bottles thrown at you all night,” Kansas City Police Captain David Jackson said.

In addition to throwing rocks and water bottles, other violent acts included protesters setting at least one dumpster on fire and torching two news vehicles. A FOX4 News crew reporting from a balcony overlooking the scene on Main Street had rocks thrown at them as well.

Despite the night not ending as well as the day went, police say that Sunday was better than Saturday.

“This is not great, but I do think it has gone better than last night. We gained experience last night. Some of these lessons are tough lessons to learn, but you do learn from them,” Cpt. Jackson said.

FOX4 Morning News will have more coverage of the weekend protests as we confirm details about how many people were hurt and injured on Sunday.