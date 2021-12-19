Unsolved homicide from 2019 leaves family still searching for answers

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The fight for justice has been the everyday reality for one metro family, after their loved one was shot and killed.

Four days before Christmas of 2019, Zach Morrisey was ripped away from his family, senselessly.

“It’s just the fact that you’ll never see them again, or be able to talk to them again,” Cousin Shannon Ross said.



Sitting in the car with his friend proved to be the final moments Zach Morrisey would get.



“I mean, honestly, that’s probably one of the hardest days of our life. Because you never think that will happen to you,” Ross said.



Now, Christmas time is an afterthought — the day is consumed by question after question — why Zach?



“Why him at that moment? What did he do at that moment for that to happen? So it’s just always a question. I think that’s the most frustrating thing,” Ross said.

On Dec. 21, 2019, Zach Morrisey was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Leawood. There have been no arrests in the case.



But grief turned into action, leading the family to working with law enforcement and non-profits across Kansas City. Determined to get an answer and refusing to let justice be denied.

“If anybody knows anything, just say something. If it was your brother or your cousin or your nephew, you would want somebody to say something,” Ross said.



His memory lives on. Not just with words or with pictures, but what Ross says is his presence.



“I wear around my neck every day. So I talked to him every day. He goes to work with me every day. I mean, he’s with me every day,” She said.



As senseless acts of violence have grown, with 100’s across the metro every year, for this family, their concern is not only about their loved one gone too soon, but they say it all must stop.

“Stop with the guns already. It’s senseless. it and then you just leave people brokenhearted for the rest of their lives wondering what happened,” She said.

Now at the center of this investigation is a dark colored challenger that the Leawood police say they are still searching for.

If you have any information contact the Leawood police investigations unit (913) 663-9309, tips@leawood.org or contact the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.