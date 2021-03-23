Up-Down Kansas City offers free tokens to fully vaccinated guests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Up-Down Kansas City is offering a reward to customers who get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The arcade bar is offering 20 free tokens for guests who visit 21 days after their final dose.

The offer is good all summer long and guests just need to show their vaccine card to cash in on the offer.

“We are grateful to everyone for taking this important step to protect the community and help Up-Down return to normal. We look forward to enjoying good times with you soon,” read a post on Up-Down’s Facebook page.

You can see Up-Down’s menu, hours and COVID19 safety protocols here.