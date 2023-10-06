KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A heads up on some upcoming road closures in Kansas City, Kansas as part of the construction work at the K-32/Turner Diagonal Freeway/Kaw Drive.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close east and westbound K-32/Turner Diagonal from 65th Street to 59th Lane starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, weather permitting.

The Unified Government says before that closure, the bridge contractor will close K-32 eastbound and eastbound Kaw Drive on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This closure is necessary for demolition work required by the K-32/Turner Diagonal Freeway bridge replacement project over Kaw Drive and Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

KDOT said message boards are being placed in the area to notify motorists of the upcoming closure.

Project work is scheduled to shut down from November 2023 to March 2024 for the winter season.

Miles Excavating, of Basehor, is the contractor for the $22.7 million project, which is scheduled to be completed in December 2024, according to KDOT.