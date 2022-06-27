KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be a night of faith and family out at the ballpark on Saturday, July 9. Games, guest speakers and more at the Royals game at Kauffman Stadium. Jennifer McCarty from the Royals joins us to talk about the special theme night at the K.

Faith and Family Day is a great opportunity for church families to come out to the ballpark. It will be a traditional gameday with the game starting at 3:10pm with gates opening at 1:10pm. Most of the themed part of the day will be during the postgame with a concert by Crowder.

If you have a large group that would like to enjoy the day, call 816-504-4040 and select option 4 to talk to the group sales department for discounts for groups of 20 or more. You can also buy tickets online at mlb.com/royals/tickets.