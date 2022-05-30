WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two teens have been killed after a shooting that took place at a graduation party in northeast Wichita late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were called out to the graduation party, at a banquet hall in the 3100 block of E 25th St N, around 11:20 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found 17-year-old Boisy Barefield, of Wichita, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the WPD, an investigation revealed that during the party, a disturbance ensued between two groups that led up to the deadly shooting.

The WPD says several people were in attendance.

“I would say anywhere from 50 to 100, just a guestimate,” said Captain Travis Easter.

As people were leaving the scene of the shooting, a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car at the intersection of N Estelle St & E 25th St N.

“There were several cars that were leaving the scene at the same time,” said Easter. “Got reports of several cars leaving at high rates of speed.”

She was brought to an area hospital where she later died from her injuries. Her identity has not been revealed.

Samara Rockmore (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the WPD, 18-year-old Samara Rockmore has been arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run.

An investigation is ongoing. The WPD says a lack of cooperation has made the investigation difficult to determine all the details of the case.