UPDATE: 24-year-old person of interest in custody in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A person believed to have information regarding a homicide on May 24 is in custody, Overland Park police say.

Update: Thank you to the local media and citizens for your tips. @OPPD_PIO pic.twitter.com/pkGn5pVvgu — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 23, 2021

Kyle Anthony Gutierres, 24, is in custody as police continue to investigate a homicide in the 8500 block of West 95th Street.

Police were dispatched to the area near city hall at about 5:24 a.m. on May 24.

Witnesses recalled hearing a gunshot and saw three people run from a parking lot. Two cars with the male suspects left the area southbound on West 85th Street.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information is urges to call OPPD at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.