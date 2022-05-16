Update

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department has identified the bank robbery suspect from Monday, and urges citizens to report any information related to his whereabouts.

The suspect was positively identified by JPD as Vincent P. Gepson, 63, of Anderson. Gepson is to be considered armed and dangerous and citizens are asked to call if they see him or have information leading to his location. He should not be confronted for this reason.

Gepson’s most recent mugshot can be found below:

Vincent P Gepson

Original

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Monday morning bank robbery in Joplin has left investigators searching for a suspect.

It happened shortly after 10:00 AM when an unidentified suspect entered the Great Southern Bank on S. Rangeline Rd. brandishing a weapon. The robber was able to steal an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

An image of the man was posted to Joplin Police Department’s Facebook page (below).

JPD is now asking for the public’s help in identifying this suspect. If you have information on this case or the individual sought by police, you are urged to contact the department at (417) 623-3131.

Alleged Joplin bank robber

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.