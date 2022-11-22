WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man who allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside it on Sunday has been booked into an Oklahoma jail, according to the Wichita Police Department.

The WPD said the suspect who is in custody is 34-year-old Benjamin Brady.

According to the WPD, around 6:50 p.m., they received a call for the report of a stolen car with a 6-year-old girl in it in the 2300 block of N. Amidon.

A man told officers that while he went inside a liquor store, an unknown man stole his vehicle with his daughter still inside.

Seargent J.D. Summerer said police were able to get to the scene pretty quickly and use technology to help locate the car.

“We used Flock, and then we used a different thing. It’s called ELSAG. It’s an LPR [license plate reader],” Summerer said. “Citizens, media will see that on top of our vehicles. It’s a tag reader. It’s similar to Flock.”

Police learned that the vehicle had entered the Kansas Turnpike at 7:02 p.m. and was headed south.

Summerer said the WPD contacted law enforcement partners in neighboring counties, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Tulsa Police Department.

Around 8 p.m., Oklahoma troopers found the car and got it stopped about 22 miles south of the state line. The girl was found safe in the car and was returned to Wichita Sunday night. Police interviewed her and reunited her with her family.

According to Kay County, Oklahoma, authorities, Brady was booked into their jail on suspicion of the following:

Driving under suspended license

Failure to stop for law enforcement

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Abduction of individual under 15 years of age and crossing state lines

Attempt to elude; putting others at danger

Wichita police will have to wait for his extradition to Kansas.

“The suspect we’re gonna have to work on to get back from Oklahoma through the legal process,” Summerer said.

Police say, at this point, they don’t believe the suspect knew the girl.

An investigation is ongoing.