LENEXA, Kan. — The new and improved basketball courts at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa, Kansas, have reopened.

The City of Lenexa announced that the new courts have been completely rebuilt and they added picnic tables nearby.

The court will also have a fence around the perimeter to keep basketballs from rolling away.

We just reopened the basketball court at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park (just east of Indian Trails Aquatic Center). We completely rebuilt the court, added picnic tables, and installed a perimeter fence to prevent balls from rolling away. It’s ready for your next pickup game. City of Lenexa

