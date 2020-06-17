Urban core neighbors claim Family Dollar has become another dumping ground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents of the Blue Hills neighborhood claim a popular discount store chain has become a dumping ground for trash.

There are several Family Dollar stores along Prospect Avenue and throughout the urban core. City codes inspectors say that garbage piling up on store property has become an issue at almost all of them.

Trash dumpsters that Family Dollar has on-site are being used by people in the neighborhoods to dispose of their excess trash.

Once the dumpsters are full, someone is dumping garbage in the parking lot and it’s not being hauled away.

“It’s beyond frustrating,” Linda Brown, president of the Blue Hills Neighborhood Association, said. “It’s just like we are being overlooked. Like it’s not important enough that they clean on a daily basis.”

A city codes inspector told FOX4 there’s been an open property codes violation case at one store location for trash dating back to April of 2019.

“Private property, it’s the owner’s responsibility,” said Alan Ashurst, the city’s illegal dumping investigator. “It’s no different than at my house in the city. If i come out one day and there’s garbage in my front yard, I can call and complain about it all I want. But guess whose job it is to clean it up? It’s mine.”

Ashurst says Family Dollar has cleaned up its parking lots after being notified by the city, but not fast enough for neighbors nearby.

They say the garbage quickly piles up again, making the area a less desirable place to live.

A neighbor claims a store manager told him what happens out in the parking lot is not his problem.

FOX4 called Family Dollar’s corporate relations office to ask about the complaints, but the company has not yet responded to our inquiry.

Garbage dumping is not a new issue for Kansas City. Last October, five different people were caught illegally dumping trash in the same location on the same day.

That same month, Kansas City Councilman Brandon Ellington brought a new proposal aimed at tackling dumping, including adding trash receptacles and increasing bulky item and lawn waste pick-ups.

The ordinance passed unanimously, the Northeast News reported.