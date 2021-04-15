Urban Kansas City vaccination center focuses on postal workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A thousand postal workers are expected to get vaccinated during the next few weeks, thanks to a partnership between the Urban League of Greater Kansas City and Samuel Rodgers Health Center.

Organizers said keeping the mail coming starts with protecting those who deliver it.

The huge processing center at 17th Street and Cleveland Avenue is in the heart of the urban core, and the postal service says more than 2,600 people work there. Most of them live in adjoining neighborhoods.

Vaccinators from Samuel Rodgers will be inoculating postal employees with the Moderna vaccine. The goal is to boost immunization rates in minority communities.

“In their working, they are essential workers, but they do have to have lots of contact just in processing the mail,” Gwen Grant, CEO of the Urban League, said. “It was really important to us to collaborate with Samuel Rodgers Health Center and our community based support systems like Urban Summit, Urban Council, and Urban League to bring attention to vaccine awareness, to try to increase vaccine uptake, especially in the Black and brown communities where the impact of the coronavirus has been so severe.”

Two shifts of postal workers are eligible to get the shots. Health care workers from Samuel Rodgers say many postal employees are eager to get protected from the virus.

The second dose of Moderna happens about 28 days after the first, so it will take more than a month before the mail workers become fully vaccinated.

