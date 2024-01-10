KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An urban Kansas City farm and composting operation is getting six more months to address city code violations.

It comes after complaints from neighbors and a long, and sometimes intense, Kansas City Board of Zoning Adjustments meeting on Tuesday.

A lot of neighbors’ issues seem to focus on Urbavore’s composting operation and general traffic leading into its farm, located around E. 55th and Bennington Avenue.

“Never in my life time living in this area have we experienced the problems, the issues that we are currently experiencing now,” neighbor Felicia George said.

The current icy conditions around Urbavore this week don’t coincide with how heated the conversation was at times Tuesday. Board members discussed city violations at Urbavore and what it would take to fix them.

George and some of her neighbors brought up concerns about the composting smell and increased traffic when customers come to Urbavore to buy various agriculture products.

Other residents and Urbavore’s owners said those aren’t issues at all.

“I’m there a couple times a week. There is no smell,” resident Roni Klein said. “I’m at the farm stand regularly. There is no smell.”

But there are four violations related to what Urbavore sells, how the composting is done, storage containers nearby, and the driving and parking surface.

At Tuesday’s meeting, owner Brook Salvaggio got another six months to apply for an overarching development plan.

That would be an expensive process but would also resolved the zoning issues and involve the community to find a better way forward.

Neighbor Leah Suttington was frustrated with that delay.

“No body has any problems with the farm,” she said. “We believe that they were going to grow produce to begin with, and then they added the composting.”

Salvaggio said they’ve worked with the neighborhood before, and they’re ready to do it again.

“Over the years, we’ve had an open dialogue with many of our neighbors where criticisms were graciously received and accommodations were quickly made,” she said.

Salvaggio also pointed out that she’s been working with the City Manager’s Office to figure out what might need to built or changed to address some of the neighbors’ concerns.