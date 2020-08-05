Urban Outfitters distribution center coming to KCK, bringing nearly 2,000 new jobs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. Wyandotte County Mayor and CEO David Alvey on Wednesday joined Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and others in announcing that Urban Outfitters’ Inc. will build a new 880,000 square foot multi-channel distribution center in Wyandotte County.

The fulfillment center will bring nearly 2,000 new jobs and $350 million in capital investment to the community. Groundbreaking will begin in the fall, with operations anticipated to be up and running in early 2022.

“We are excited to partner with Urban on this long-term investment in Wyandotte County, creating thousands of new jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars in capital investment in our community,” Alvey said.

The new Urban distribution and fulfillment center will be located on ancillary land owned by the Kansas Speedway at approximately 118th and State Avenue. It will serve as a “logistics node” for the global lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products company Urban Outfitters and other brands, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with an 880,000 sq. ft. facility, including 60,000 sq. ft. of office space.

Urban Outfitters said it is committed to hiring 35% of their workforce from Wyandotte County, using local, minority and women-owned businesses during construction of the facility, and identifying childcare solutions and transit accessibility for their employees. They will create a workforce partnership with the Kansas City, Kansas Community College, and will pay some of the highest wages seen in the logistics sector.

“While our region continues to feel the economic and financial impact of COVID, it is new investment and economic development efforts like this that will allow us to provide more resources to our neighborhoods by creating new jobs, additional revenue, and future growth,” Alvey said.