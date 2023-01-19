RAYMORE, Mo. —Just a few months after opening a new distribution center in Wyandotte County, the parent company of Urban Outfitters is once again looking to expand in the Kansas City metro.

URBN announced it will create a new fulfillment center for its clothing rental brand Nuuly in Raymore, Missouri. Pending local approval, the company will invest up to $60 million to build a 604,000 square foot facility at the Raymore Commerce Center.

“Missouri is a strategic choice for companies like Nuuly that are searching for a location in the middle of America for their expansion projects,” Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. “Missouri is winning more large-scale projects than ever before, and we’re carrying that tremendous momentum into 2023. We look forward to welcoming URBN to the long list of global powerhouses in Missouri.”

Nuuly is a monthly clothing subscription service for women that lets customers rent clothing from hundreds of brands and designers for a flat fee. The company also offers the option to buy and sell second hand clothing through Nuuly Thrift.

“Nuuly has experienced significant growth since our launch in 2019,” Dave Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly, said. “We are excited to open our second U.S. fulfillment center to support our next phase of growth, and proud to work with the State of Missouri and the City of Raymore to bring new jobs to the Kansas City region.”

Once construction is complete the new fulfillment center is expected to create up to 750 new jobs.