US 69 Highway noise wall meetings planned next week

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Transportation and the City of Overland Park plan to hold a series of meetings to answer questions about a proposed noise wall. The wall was proposed to help control noise from the U.S. 69 Expansion Project.

KDOT said people who live in areas that could benefit from the wall have been notified directly about the upcoming meetings. It’s people living in the impacted areas that will eventually be able to vote on whether the noise walls should proceed. The walls will only be constructed if 70% of eligible votes support the plan.

Four of the online meetings will focus on people living in specific areas. They will take place as follows:

Meeting #1 Wall numbers: 12, 13, 16, 17, 20 Monday, Jan. 24 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Meeting #2 Wall numbers: 15, 19 Monday, Jan. 24 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Meeting #3 Wall numbers: 8, 9 Tuesday, Jan. 25 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Meeting #4 Wall numbers: 10, 11 Wednesday, Jan. 26 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.



There will also be two general online meetings for anyone who was not able to make a previous meeting. Those meetings are as follows:

Meeting #5 General session Thursday, Jan. 27 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27

Meeting #6 General session Friday, Jan. 28 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Visit 69Express to see the location of each proposed noise wall, learn more or to participate in one of the virtual meetings.