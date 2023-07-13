FILE – The U.S. Flag flies at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — U.S. Senators received a classified briefing on artificial intelligence as Congress and the administration are scrambling to better understand the risks and benefits of generative AI.

They are considering adopting legislative safeguards on the fast-moving technology.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said artificial intelligence was unavoidable, and lawmakers need to get up to speed.

“AI is so complicated, so important, and is going to affect so many different aspects of our lives,” Schumer said.

On Tuesday, senators met for the second time behind closed doors to learn about AI’s benefits and its risks.

“It showed how difficult the task is, but how necessary the task is for Congress to be involved,” Schumer said.

Schumer says lawmakers need to work with the private sector to make sure the u-s stays ahead of its adversaries when it comes to innovating and implementing ai.

“This is going to be really hard. It is going to be one of the hardest tasks that Congress has ever faced. But probably one of the very most important. We can’t run away from it,” Schumer said.

Louisiana Republican John Kennedy said while he’s hesitant to pass any legislation to regulate a-i just yet, he has an open mind.

“Artificial intelligence has breathtaking potential to make our lives better if it doesn’t kill us first,” Kennedy said.

Missouri Republican Eric Schmitt said whether you like AI or not, everyone agrees America needs to stay at the forefront.

“America is a leader, I think that is a good thing, but China isn’t too far behind,” Schmitt said.

Schumer said Congress should not rush legislation, but also stressed the importance of passing something soon.