US implicates Saudi crown prince in journalist’s killing

FILE – In this June 24, 2019 file photo, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Al Salam Palace in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. The renewed push to publicly list its most valuable entity, Aramco, is part of a high-stakes plan by the Saudi crown prince to prepare the country for a future less dependent on oil for survival. Saudi Arabia has not said which international exchange it will list Aramco on. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince likely approved an operation to kill or capture a U.S.-based journalist inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, according to a newly declassified U.S. intelligence report released Friday that could escalate pressure on the Biden administration to hold the kingdom accountable for a murder that drew bipartisan and international outrage.

The central conclusion of the report was widely expected given that intelligence officials were said to have reached it soon after the brutal Oct. 2, 2018, murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s authoritarian consolidation of power.

Still, since the finding had not been officially released until now, the public assignment of responsibility amounted to an extraordinary rebuke of the ambitious 35-year-old crown prince and was likely to set the tone for the new administration’s relationship with a country President Joe Biden has criticized but which the White House also regards in some contexts as a strategic partner.