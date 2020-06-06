US Marshals capture Kansas City man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agents with the U.S. Marshals Eastern District of Missouri captured a Kansas City man who was recently indicted by a grand jury and is wanted for questioning.

Raymond Cage was indicted with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was also wanted for questioning by the Kansas City Police Department in a recent homicide, though it’s unclear which homicide pending investigation. He is known by law enforcement to be a violent individual, according to the U.S. Marshals Office, and was considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives working with the U.S. Marshals tracked Cage down to a relative’s house in St. Louis after speculating he likely fled from the KC area.

On June 5, the St. Louis Metro Fugitive Task Force moved in to arrest Cage. He surrendered inside the home without incident.

Cage will be transported back to Kansas City, where he will face the federal firearm charge.