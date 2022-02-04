KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Marshals increased the reward for a wanted fugitive who may be in the Kansas City area.

KaShawn Nicole Roper is wanted in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Jazmyn Henrion. Henrion and second person were shot in a car near 68th and Cleveland Avenue on Aug. 23, 2020. The second victim survived the shooting.

Roper is 5’5″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. She has at least two gold teeth and a number of tattoos. The ink includes Chinese-style lettering on her neck, a panther on her left calf and the name “Kenneth” in large letters on her left arm.

Prosecutors charged Roper with second degree murder and other related crimes in September.

Investigators warn Roper has a criminal record and a history of violent behavior. They warn she may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Marshals said Roper has relatives and friends in multiple states including Colorado, South Dakota and Texas who may be helping her hide. Investigators said she has experience working as a nail technician and a store clerk.

The reward for information leading to Roper’s arrest is up to $5,000. To claim the reward, information must be reported directly to the Marshals Service at 816-512-2014.