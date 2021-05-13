US Marshals looking for fugitive who escaped Leavenworth halfway house

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The United States Marshals Service in Kansas and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive who escaped from a halfway house in Leavenworth.

Officials said 44-year-old Bruce Jenson was released Wednesday from the Leavenworth jail and taken to the Grossman Center Half-Way House.

Jenson was first taken to the hospital for a mental health issue. He was last seen leaving St. John Hospital on Wednesday, on foot around 1:30 p.m. wearing white pants and a white shirt.

Jenson is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

Crime Stoppers said probable cause to arrest does exist, however people should not attempt to apprehend Jenson as he has suicidal thoughts, mental health concerns and violent tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

